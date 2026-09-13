Book on Rabindranath Tagore’s Deep Cultural Connection with Assam Released

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: 'A Quiet Romance: Rabindranath Tagore and Assam,' a book written by Prof Usha Ranjan Bhattacharjee, former Head of the Department of Bengali, Gauhati University, and translated into English by Haimanti Mitra, was released on Friday at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV), Hojai, Assam. The book has been published by Neogi Publisher, New Delhi. The book release programme was held at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Hall of the university and was attended by eminent academics and literary personalities.

The book explores the relationship between Rabindranath Tagore and Assam and brings into focus the historical, literary, and cultural connections associated with Tagore's engagement with Assam.

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