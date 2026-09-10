Assam: Retired professor calls for scientific, student-centred teaching to build confident learners

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: "Students should run after knowledge rather than marks. The wider their knowledge, the greater their self-confidence. Reading books is the best medium for acquiring knowledge," said Nava Kumar Mahanta, a retired Associate Professor of Nagaon University.

Mahanta made the observation while addressing a freshers' welcome programme as the distinguished guest at KGI Senior Secondary School near Uluwani Chariali in Kaliabor on Tuesday. The programme was presided over by the institution's Rector, Hareshwar Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahanta said teachers must devote sufficient time to students and explain things to them in a simple and accessible manner if they are to be moulded into responsible and well-rounded human beings. He added that students would be able to concentrate better on their studies only when they understood their homes, villages and surrounding areas. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Parag Dahal of the Department of Physics, Kaliabor College, said students could truly benefit only when a particular subject was explained to them in a scientific and systematic manner.

Guest speaker and Professor of Kaliabor B.Ed. College, Geetanjali Pamegam, said that a scientific attitude helps in the overall development and advancement of students.

Also Read: Assam Government Revises Class 10, 12 Teaching Schedule After Floods and Census Disruptions