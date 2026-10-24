Demow Community Mourns Sudden Demise of Educator Bishnu Jyoti Phukan

A correspondent

DEMOW: Bishnu Jyoti Phukan (42), son of Dambaru Phukan and a resident of Demow Jasingfa Road, passed away on Thursday night. He was a teacher at Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary School. According to information received, Phukan had come to Demow to witness Durga Puja celebrations on Navami when he collapsed after suffering a stroke. He died on Thursday night. His demise has been widely mourned in the area. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, parents, brother and a host of relatives.