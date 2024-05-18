Assam: Retired teacher Runumai Kalita feted by Diksu ME School, Sivasagar

GAURISAGAR: Diksu ME School under Amguri elementary education block in Sivasagar district organized a farewell meeting for the outgoing teacher of the school Runumai Kalita. People from different walks of life assembled in this farewell meeting to felicite Runumai Kalita, who after getting appointment in 1993, worked as an assistant teacher in this school and taught hundreds and thousands of students. The meeting was presided over by prominent social worker Binanda Madhab Kakoti. The meeting was anchored by assistant teacher Deepjyoti Gogoi. The teacher was honoured with greetings from teachers’ groups, mothers’ groups, student parliament, various organizations and local people with packages of selected books, xarai, Gamosa. Many dignitaries including CRCC Kumud Gogoi, ex-Headmistress Meena Bara, SMC School president Rajen Chetia and others took part the meeting. Accepting public felicitation Runumai Kalita expressed her sincere thanks and gratitude to all for giving honour and affection to her.

