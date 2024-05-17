Assam: Sivasagar District Development Committee meeting held

SIVASAGAR: A meeting of District Development Committee (DDC) Sivasagar was held with Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav in the chair on Thursday. In the meeting, which was held at the Sukapha Conference Hall of the DC’s office, the District Commissioner reviewed the progress of the schemes being implemented in the district by various departments like irrigation, public works departments, transport, agriculture, fisheries, food and civil supplies, health, social welfare, public health engineering, ADPDCL, water resources, education, environment and forests, cooperatives, sports and youth welfare development, etc.

The District Commissioner asked all departments to complete the existing schemes on time by maintaining quality of works. District Development Commissioner Samiran Bora, Additional District Commissioner Dyotiva Bora, Sub-Divisional Officer of Nazira Ayushi Jain, Assistant Commissioners Nimashri Dauka and Barnali Khatiwara and departmental heads of various departments of the district were present in the meeting.

