Assam: Retzawl Hmar Women Association repairs Jatinga-Silchar road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Retzawl Hmar Women Association has taken the initiative to carry out the maintenance work on the deteriorating Jatinga-Silchar road themselves, due to the prolonged neglect and failure of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to repair the road.

With the road’s deplorable condition severely affecting connectivity and daily life, these women volunteers are stepping forward to ensure safer and smoother travel on this vital route.

The Jatinga-Silchar road, part of NH-27, has been in a pitiable state for a considerable time, greatly impacting transportation and access to crucial services.

The Retzawl Hmar Women Association, witnessing the adverse effects on their community, decided to undertake the maintenance work themselves. This grassroots effort highlights the community’s resilience and commitment to development amid delays in official government intervention.

Such community-driven road repair initiatives are becoming increasingly common in the region, as similar groups in neighbouring areas have also taken road maintenance into their own hands in response to government apathy.

The association has mobilized local women and resources to patch potholes, fill mud patches, and clear debris. Their work not only improves transportation but also boosts morale and displays the strength of community solidarity in the face of infrastructural challenges.

Officials from NHAI have yet to address these concerns adequately, and the community’s proactive response underscores the urgent need for formal repair and maintenance work to ensure long-term road safety and connectivity in this crucial region.

