Mankachar: Road in Manullapara in Deplorable Condition, Locals Demand Immediate Action

Residents say the condition of the road has been bad for a long time, but no authority has taken any steps to repair it. They also say that the government has not given any attention, which is why the villagers continue to face trouble every single day.

The villagers informed that they had already submitted a written complaint to the District Commissioner of South Salmara–Mankachar district. But even after filing the complaint, no action has been taken so far. This has caused anger and disappointment among the people.

The villagers have now demanded that the encroachment on both sides of the road be removed immediately. They also want strict action against those who have occupied government land and built houses. Along with this, they have urged the authorities to repair and widen the road so that vehicles can move freely and the people can travel safely.