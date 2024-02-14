Assam: Revenue camp organized in Bokakhat Sub-District

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: A revenue camp was organized in the Boraikhowa village under Desoi GP in Bokakhat Sub-district recently. The event was attended by Additional District\ Commissioner Bokakhat, Simi Karan, Circle Officer Champak Deka, and Assistant Commissioner Diptimoni Taye, among other officials.

During the event, the ADC interacted with the locals to understand their issues and grievances. Key topics of discussion included enrollment in the Orunodoi scheme, obtaining a new ration card, accessing the PM Kisan scheme, resolving land-related issues, improving road and bridge connectivity, addressing JJM-related concerns, and resolving financial problems. In addition, the ADC also visited Boraikhowa Chapori L.P. School and interacted with the students, further demonstrating the administration’s commitment to engage with the local community and promote education in the region.

Also Read: Assam: Handloom & Textiles Fair begins at Bokakhat