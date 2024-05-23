Assam: Review meet on Aadhaar-based payment system held in Golaghat District

GOLAGHAT: A review meeting on Aadhaar-based Payment system (ABPS) of job card holders was held in Morangi Development Block on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by the Block Development Officer Juri Saikia and the purpose of the meeting was elaborated by the Assistant Block Development Officer Loknath Das.

The meeting discussed how to activate 100 percent job card holders in to aadhaar based payment system and Gaon Panchayat officials were instructed to ensure 100 percent ABPS of job card holder within stipulated time. 80 percent ABPS in Eleven panchayat of Morangi Development Block is already completed. BDO of the Morangi Development of Block ordered to arrange caps to collect necessary documents from beneficiaries to include in ABPS. In the meeting Gaon Panchayat Secretary, GRS,GPC, Accredited Engineer, Computer Assistant, Account Assistant of all Gaon Panchayat under Morangi Development Block were present.

Also Read: Assam: Nameri National Park & Tiger Reserve closed for trekking activities

Also Watch: