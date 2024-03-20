Assam Rhino Rampage: Close Encounter at Manas National Park
GUWAHATI: In a heart-stopping moment at Assam's Manas National Park, a rhinoceros charged at a tourist vehicle in the Banhbari range.
The incident, captured on video, shows the massive animal thundering towards the vehicle, causing panic among the occupants.
The driver's quick reflexes, however, ensured the safety of the tourists as he swiftly reversed the vehicle, narrowly avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.
The rhino, seemingly agitated, eventually turned away and disappeared into the wilderness, leaving the tourists shaken but unharmed.
This is the second such incident reported in a week, highlighting the need for caution and adherence to safety guidelines while exploring wildlife reserves.
Just days ago, another rhino was involved in a collision with a safari vehicle at the Bongaigaon Oil Refinery, further emphasizing the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters.
Authorities at Manas National Park have urged visitors to maintain a safe distance from wild animals and to respect their habitat. The park, known for its rich biodiversity, is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, and rhinoceroses.
About Manas National Park:
Manas National Park, pronounced as "muh-nuhs," stands as a prestigious national park, a designated Project Tiger reserve, and an elephant reserve nestled in Assam, India. Situated in the foothills of the Himalayas, it shares its border with Bhutan's Royal Manas National Park.
This park is renowned for its collection of rare and endangered endemic wildlife, including the Assam roofed turtle, hispid hare, golden langur, and pygmy hog. Moreover, Manas is celebrated for its thriving population of wild water buffalo.
Due to its remarkable biodiversity, stunning landscapes, and diverse range of habitats, Manas National Park holds the status of a biosphere reserve and has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The park encompasses areas within the Chirang and Baksa districts, located in the autonomous territorial region known as BTR in the state of Assam, India.
The park offers stunning views of mountains from within its boundaries. It is divided into three ranges: the western range situated at Panbari, the central range at Bansbari near Barpeta Road, and the eastern range at Bhuiyapara near Pathsala.
These ranges are not easily accessible from one another; while traveling from the central range to Panbari, visitors must ford two major rivers, and a rugged trail known as the Daimari road connects the central range to the eastern range.
Most tourists typically begin their visit at Bansbari, where they then venture into the forest and spend time at Mathanguri on the Manas River, near the border with Bhutan.
