Assam Rhino Rampage: Close Encounter at Manas National Park

GUWAHATI: In a heart-stopping moment at Assam's Manas National Park, a rhinoceros charged at a tourist vehicle in the Banhbari range.

The incident, captured on video, shows the massive animal thundering towards the vehicle, causing panic among the occupants.

The driver's quick reflexes, however, ensured the safety of the tourists as he swiftly reversed the vehicle, narrowly avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.

The rhino, seemingly agitated, eventually turned away and disappeared into the wilderness, leaving the tourists shaken but unharmed.