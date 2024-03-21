Parliamentary Elections 2024: Poll preparation in full swing in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: With the announcement of poll dates for the forthcoming Parliamentary Elections 2024, the Sivasagar district administration has sped up its multiple level preparedness to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections in the district. In order to proper implementation of all the election related activities, the first phase of training for presiding and first polling officers was held at three educational institutions in Sivasagar namely Sivasagar University, Sivasagar Girls’ College and Sivasagar Commerce College on March 17, while the second polling and the third polling officers were trained in the second phase on March 19. About 2400 polling and presiding officers underwent training in the training imparted by 40 trainers.

Attending the training sessions, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav urged all polling officers to perform all the duties entrusted to them smoothly. He also emphasized efforts to encourage voter turnout and called for public cooperation to ensure free and fair elections.

