Assam: Rhino poaching attempt thwarted in Kaziranga National Park, two arrested

Kaziranga: A rhino poaching attempt was thwarted through swift action by the police and forest department in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the Field Director of the reserve announced on Thursday.

A joint team from Biswanath district police and the forest department arrested two poachers.

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, stated, "Based on intelligence regarding miscreants planning to hunt a rhino, two individuals, identified as Rasidul Haque (28) and Sibe Ali (36), were arrested by Biswanath police and the forest department on October 26."

She added that an investigation is underway to apprehend other culprits linked to the case.

"They were planning to hunt the rhino in collaboration with additional miscreants in Kaziranga National Park. They were in the process of planning, gathering, and preparing equipment for the hunt when they were arrested. The investigation is ongoing to uncover more details of the case and to arrest the remaining suspects," Ghosh said.

Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reopened on October 1 for the 2024-25 tourist season, having been closed during the monsoon.

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, accompanied by cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta, officially reopened the park during a function at the Bagori Forest Range.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve Field Director Sonali Ghosh, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and other senior officials also attended the event.

The park is now open for Jeep Safari in three ranges: Kaziranga Range (Kohora), Western Range (Bagori), and Burapahar Range (Ghorakati).

With 2,613 rhinos as of 2022, Kaziranga National Park is globally recognised for its rhino conservation efforts.

Strict protection measures, smart patrolling, and community engagement have contributed to its success. Collaboration between park authorities and local communities has helped reduce human-wildlife conflicts, strengthening conservation initiatives. (ANI)

