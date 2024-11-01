Cachar’s District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav unveils draft electoral roll

SILCHAR: In a decisive step towards fostering transparent elections, Cachar’s District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav, held a meeting with representatives from all recognized political parties to announce the release of the 2024 Draft Electoral Roll and unveil an intensive Special Summary Revision drive. The meeting underscored the administration’s commitment to ensuring accurate and up-to-date voter information, promoting a more inclusive democratic process for the district.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner stressed the importance of precise voter data, setting forth a dedicated two-month period for residents to update their details. To facilitate this, essential forms – Form 6 for new voter inclusion, Form 8 for corrections or address changes, and Form 7 for name deletions – have been made accessible to the public.

To maximize citizen participation, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct extensive door-to-door visits, assisting residents with the necessary updates and ensuring that every eligible voter is registered. Further enhancing accessibility, Special Voter Camps are set to take place in each polling station area on November 9, 10, 16, and 17. These camps will offer on-the-spot voter support, answer queries, and facilitate immediate revisions, creating a seamless and inclusive revision process.

Additional District Commissioner (Election) Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, Election Officer Masi Topno, and Electoral Registration Officers from Cachar’s seven constituencies attended the meeting, demonstrating the administration’s robust approach to fostering a transparent and efficient electoral system.

Residents are also encouraged to stay connected with the District Election Office, Cachar, on social media for timely updates on the revision process, empowering them to participate fully in the upcoming election, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: STF Members Honoured with Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak

Also Watch: