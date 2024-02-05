Assam: Rhinoceros Attack Injures Two Forest Officials in Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve

GUWAHATI: In a recent incident at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), Assam, two forest officials, Tanuj Bora and Jayanta Hazarika, were injured in an unfortunate encounter with a rhinoceros near the Borakota Forest Camp. The incident occurred on Sunday, raising concerns about the safety of forest personnel within the reserve.

Both Tanuj Bora and Jayanta Hazarika are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital located in Jakhalabandha, Nagaon. Their condition is being closely monitored, and medical professionals are working to ensure their swift recovery.

This incident follows a similar rhino attack last month in the Golaghat district, where Lomboram Borah was seriously injured while herding his cattle. The frequency of such incidents has raised concerns about the safety of both officials and locals in the region.

The forest department has launched an investigation to determine the factors that led to the rhino attacking the guards. Understanding the triggers for such incidents is crucial for implementing preventive measures and ensuring the safety of both wildlife and those entrusted with conservation efforts.

In response to these incidents, measures are being implemented to prevent further occurrences and enhance the safety of both forest officials and residents. The safety protocols are crucial not only for the well-being of those directly involved but also for the overall conservation efforts in Kaziranga National Park.

The safety and well-being of both forest officials and the wildlife they protect remain a top priority as authorities work to strike a balance between conservation and human-wildlife coexistence in the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. The focus remains on both the swift recovery of the injured forest officials and the implementation of necessary measures to prevent any recurrence of such distressing incidents within the premises of Kaziranga National Park.