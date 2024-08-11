Assam Rifles celebrated World Tribal Day at Charidwar Community Hall, Lokra

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a meaningful event to celebrate World Tribal Day at the Charidwar Community Hall, Lokra on Saturday. The event brought together local participants and their parents. This celebration was an opportunity to honour the rich cultural heritage of the tribal communities and ensure its preservation through future generations. The venue, nestled in the natural surroundings of Forest Gate, served as a perfect backdrop for the day’s activities. The youth engaged in traditional performances and discussions, reflecting on the importance of preserving their cultural identity. The event not only celebrated tribal traditions but also fostered a sense of pride among the participants about their customs and its importance in their lives and the requirement to pass it to future generations for its preservation. Assam Rifles through such initiatives is committed to strengthen the bond with local communities and preserve their traditions.

