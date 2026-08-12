Assam Rifles celebrates 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles commemorated 150 years of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram,’ with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour by organizing a mass singing event and a drawing competition at Assam Rifles High School, Lokra, on Tuesday. The event witnessed active participation from students and teachers, who came together to pay tribute to the timeless spirit of ‘Vande Mataram,’ a song that played a significant role in India’s freedom movement and continues to inspire generations with its message of unity and devotion to the nation. A drawing competition was also organised for school students on the theme ‘Vande Mataram and its Role in the Freedom Movement.’

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