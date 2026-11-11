Assam Rifles Celebrates Diwali at Orphanage in Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles at Lokra celebrated the festival of Dipawali with children from an orphanage and elderly members of the community, spreading the message of love, compassion, and togetherness on this auspicious occasion.

As part of the celebrations, personnel of Assam Rifles interacted warmly with the children and elders, shared festive moments and distributed sweets along with Diwali greetings and blessings. The occasion brought smiles to the faces of the children and elders, making the festival memorable and reinforcing the spirit of sharing, caring, and inclusivity.