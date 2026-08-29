Assam Rifles celebrates Raksha Bandhan

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with State Police and school children across its area of responsibility, reaffirming the spirit of camaraderie, brotherhood, and mutual respect. As part of the celebrations, school children tied Rakhis on the wrists of Assam Rifles personnel and State Police personnel, expressing gratitude for their dedicated service towards the security and well-being of society. The personnel reciprocated the gesture by conveying their blessings and reaffirming their commitment towards safeguarding the community. The celebrations also provided an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the security forces, local communities, and the younger generation. The interaction with school children highlighted the significance of Raksha Bandhan as a festival that symbolises the sacred bond of protection, trust, and affection.

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