Assam Rifles rescues 10-year-old missing from Dimapur, reunites him with family in Tripura

AGARTALA: In a prompt and humanitarian response, the Assam Rifles successfully located and ensured the safe return of a 10-year-old child, Joseph Mao, who had gone missing from Neisatuo Colony in Dimapur on August 22.

On 23 August 2026, Assam Rifles personnel named Lawrance Hrangkhawl noticed the child travelling alone in a train from Dimapur.

According to the release, the child, carrying a school bag and unaccompanied by any adult, was unable to provide his exact address or explain the reason for boarding the train. Rifleman Lawrance Hrangkhawl, displaying alertness and presence of mind, reported the matter to the Adjutant and brought the boy to the Assam Rifles location in Radhanagar, Tripura.

Assam Rifles immediately initiated efforts to ascertain the child's identity and trace his family.

During the verification process, a missing-person appeal circulated on Instagram was located, following which the child's parents were contacted and informed about his safe recovery.

The matter was also reported to the local police authorities for necessary coordination and safe return of the child to his family.

The swift and responsible action by Assam Rifles ensured the safe recovery of the missing child and provided reassurance to his family. (ANI)

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