Assam News

Assam Rifles Celebrates Teachers’ Day at Lokra School

Assam Rifles organized Teachers’ Day at Assam Rifles High School, Lokra, on Friday. The event was conducted to honour the contribution of teachers and to strengthen the bonds
Assam Rifles
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized Teachers’ Day at Assam Rifles High School, Lokra, on Friday. The event was conducted to honour the contribution of teachers and to strengthen the bonds between students and mentors. A total of 21 teachers, 264 students, and seven staff members participated in the programme along with Assam Rifles troops. The celebration included cultural performances, speeches by students, and a felicitation ceremony for teachers. The event concluded with refreshments, creating a joyful atmosphere and reinforcing the spirit of respect and gratitude towards teachers.

Also Read: Assam Rifles organizes blood donation camp at Unit Hospital in Lokra

Also Watch:             

Assam Rifles
Teachers’ Day

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com