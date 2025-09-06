Assam Rifles Celebrates Teachers’ Day at Lokra School

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized Teachers’ Day at Assam Rifles High School, Lokra, on Friday. The event was conducted to honour the contribution of teachers and to strengthen the bonds between students and mentors. A total of 21 teachers, 264 students, and seven staff members participated in the programme along with Assam Rifles troops. The celebration included cultural performances, speeches by students, and a felicitation ceremony for teachers. The event concluded with refreshments, creating a joyful atmosphere and reinforcing the spirit of respect and gratitude towards teachers.

