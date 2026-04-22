Assam Rifles commemorates one year of Operation Sindoor with student outreach in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Lokra Battalion of the Assam Rifles conducted an insightful and motivational lecture for the students of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Lokra and Assam Rifles High School, Lokra, on Monday, to commemorate one year of Operation Sindoor. The event was organized with the aim of spreading awareness about the valour and achievements of the Indian Armed Forces and inspiring young minds. The lecture primarily highlighted the story of gallantry, courage, and unwavering dedication displayed by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. It showcased the success and operational supremacy achieved through meticulous planning, teamwork, and the indomitable spirit of the troops.

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