Assam Rifles conducted a lecture on ‘Know your Army’ in Sonitpur district

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles conducted a lecture on ‘Know your Army/ Assam Rifles’ for students of Gyan Vikas Academy, Neval High Secondary School and Karam Veer High School at Gyan Vikas Academy, Charduar under Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

