Assam Rifles conducts Veterans’ Day in Lokhra

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a comprehensive Veterans’ Day event, prioritizing the well being and support of veterans at Assam Rifles Garrison in Lokhra under Sonitpur district of Assam on March 23. The event provided a comprehensive array of services tailored to meet various needs of veterans.

Thorough medical checkups were done to ensure good health of senior officers. There were information kiosks where they could access to benefits, entitlements and reintegration support. A grievance remedy cell was also put up, allowing these veterans to voice out their concerns for a faster resolution. The rifle soldiers also reaffirmed their continued commitment to support those who have served and sacrificed for the nation. They appreciated the Veer Naris by felicitating them for their resilience and sacrifices. On the other hand, as a gesture of good hope the disabled veterans were given aid and assistance.

To provide financial guidance, a bank help desk was also made available, ensuring that these veterans can easily access essential banking services and resources. The turnout of 128 Veterans, 26 Widows and 04 Veer Naris got benefited from this state defence event. The event truly exemplified Assam Rifles’ dedication towards the veterans holistically.

