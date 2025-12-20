Assam Rifles extends support for school’s sports meet in Sonitpur district

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles stationed at Lokra in Sonitpur district extended necessary assistance for the successful conduct of the Annual Sports Meet 2025 at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Lokhra in December, reaffirming its commitment towards co-curricular activities and overall development of students.

Assam Rifles provided necessary administrative and logistic support for smooth conduct of various sporting events. Assam Rifles personnel interacted with students and motivated them to pursue sports alongside academics. The winners were felicitated for their performances.

