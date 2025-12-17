Assam Rifles Shine at NTPC Senior National Archery Championship in Hyderabad

Guwahati: Assam Rifle’s members achieved a major sporting milestone at the NTPC Senior National Archery Championship which was held in Hyderabad from December 10 to 19, 2025, with its archers who delivered outstanding performances and earned National recognition. The championship saw intense competition from top archers across the country, that made the achievements of the contestants from Assam Rifles particularly noteworthy. Demonstrating consistency and composure under pressure, Riflewoman Mandira Rajbanshi secured the individual bronze medal while representing the West Bengal Team. Her performance reflected technical precision and mental strength in a closely contested event.

Riflewoman Sonia Boro claimed a bronze medal for the Assam Team by showcasing resilience and focus throughout the tournament. Her achievement highlighted the growing depth of archery talent which is emerging day by day from Assam and the wider Northeast region.

The outstanding performance of the championship came from Riflewoman Samaina Basumatari, who achieved victory with the gold medal for the All India Police Team. Her commanding display and consistent accuracy set her apart from the field. She was praised by the officials and fellow competitors alike.