Assam Rifles marks Yoga Awareness Week at Lokra ahead of International Yoga Day

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Lokra Battalion of Assam Rifles organized a Yoga awareness week at Lokra on Friday in view of the upcoming International Yoga Day, with the aim of promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and awareness about the importance of yoga among troops and students. As part of the initiative, daily yoga sessions were conducted for troops to enhance physical endurance, flexibility, and overall fitness.

In addition, an awareness lecture on the benefits and importance of yoga and a drawing competition were also held.

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