Assam Rifles Hosts Vigilance Awareness Week at Lokra

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a series of events for Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28 to November 3, aimed at promoting integrity and anti-corruption measures at Lokra, stated a press release. The week-long event consisted of various activities which included a pledge-taking ceremony where the personnel took an oath to uphold honesty and integrity in all their actions. An essay writing competition was also conducted, encouraging participants to express their views on the importance of vigilance and transparency with an aim to enhance awareness about various policies in vogue. A quiz competition tested the participants’ knowledge on various topics related to vigilance, ethics, and corruption prevention. The observance of National Vigilance Week witnessed the participation of 178 people including students and local people who displayed enthusiasm and commitment towards promoting a culture of integrity.

