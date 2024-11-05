Assam: Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 Begins at HQ CWE Tezpur

A Correspondent

Tezpur: The observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 kicked off at HQ Commander Works Engineer (CWE) Tezpur, where CWE Nazneen Banu (IDSE:2001), along with all officers and staff, took the Integrity Pledge to uphold transparency and integrity in public governance. The week-long initiative, centered on the theme “Fight Against Corruption in Service,” includes a series of awareness and outreach programmes aimed at sensitizing employees, vendors, and contractors about the importance of integrity in governance. HQ CWE Tezpur established on October 29, 1962, HQ CWE Tezpur is the District Headquarters of the Military Engineer Services, located at Solmara Cantonment in Sonitpur district. The office oversees the technical administration of multiple GE Divisions responsible for critical infrastructure development and maintenance across Army units in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

