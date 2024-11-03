Assam Rifles organizes National Unity Day at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) at Lokra on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with events emphasizing national integration and unity on Saturday, stated a press release. The celebration commenced with a unity run, involving enthusiastic participation from both locals and Assam Rifles personnel. The run served as a symbol of collective strength and harmony, promoting the spirit of oneness and patriotism. Following the run, a unity pledge was administered, where all attendees committed to upholding the values of unity and integrity in the nation. The solemn pledge highlighted the significance of standing together in the face of challenges to safeguard the country’s unity. The event witnessed active participation, with 159 locals from Lokra and 60 Assam Rifles personnel, totaling 219 participants. The successful observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas demonstrated the strong bond between the Assam Rifles and the local community, reinforcing shared values of unity and national pride.

