Security forces conducts search operations at valley districts seized weapons: Manipur Police

Imphal: Security forces have conducted search operations and area domination in vulnerable areas of the hills and valley districts of the state, seizing weapons, Manipur Police said on Friday.

“Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts,” Manipur Police posted on X.

“During the operation the following items were recovered: (i)01(one) 12G shotgun, 01(one) .22 automatic rifle with magazine, 09(nine) Single barrel rifle, 01(one) country made 9mm pistol with magazine, 02(two) improvised mortars, 01(one) improvised mortar bomb, 06(six) improvised mortar bomb loader, 01(one) Kenwood radio set, 10(ten) 12 bore rounds, 05(five) 9mm rounds from Churachandpur district on 31.01.2024,” the police added. The security forces have also ensured movements of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2, said the police.

“Movement of 194 and 216 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured,” Manipur Police posted on X. The police said that strict security measures are taken in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur: Police Seize 1.6 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 11.65 Crore

Also Watch: