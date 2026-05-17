Assam Rifles Jawan from Jamugurihat Dies on Duty; Cremated with Full Military Honours

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Dilip Parajuli, an Assam Rifles jawan and a resident of Bordekorai, Rangachakuwa, in the northern part of Jamugurihat, who was posted at Dimapur, died while performing his duties on Thursday. He was 44. His mortal remains were brought to his Bordekorai residence on Friday by the Army and were cremated with full military honours at Nameri Ghat. He was the second son of Indra Parajuli. He leaves behind his wife, father, mother, and two minor sons.

Also Read: Suspected Drug Peddler Killed in Police Encounter Near Jirighat Border; Two Jawans Injured