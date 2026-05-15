Suspected Drug Peddler Killed in Police Encounter Near Jirighat Border; Two Jawans Injured

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A suspected drug peddler was killed by Cachar police in an encounter in Jirighat bordering Manipur on Thursday. Two police jawans also sustained injuries during a gun battle with the gang of inter-state drug smugglers. SSP Sanjib Saikia informed that the peddler killed in the encounter was identified as Dongol. He was actively associated with the United Kuki National Army. Two police jawans who sustained injuries were Nabajit Tanti and Santosh Biswas.

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