A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles celebrated the 557th Parkash Gurpurab of Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Tuesday at the Bn Gurdwara, Lokra. The celebration was attended by the entire strength of the Battalion, including families and local populace, who joined together to pay obeisance to the founder of Sikhism and commemorate his birth anniversary with great devotion and religious fervour.

The programme was organised with the aim of commemorating the teachings of Guru Nanak based on truth, compassion, selfless service, and universal brotherhood, and to foster spiritual harmony, camaraderie, and unity amongst all ranks and the local community. The congregation participated in Path Sahib and Ardas with deep reverence.

The programme commenced with Path Sahib, followed by Ardas and Prasad Vitaran. A Guru Ka Langar was organised for all attendees, embodying the spirit of equality and community service preached by Guru Nanak.