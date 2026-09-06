Assam Rifles Marks Teachers’ Day by Honouring Educators at Lokra School

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles celebrated Teachers' Day with students and teachers of Assam Rifles High School, Lokra, marking the occasion by recognising and appreciating the invaluable contribution of teachers towards education, character building, and nation-building.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by students and teachers, creating a warm and inspiring atmosphere. On the occasion, Assam Rifles expressed its gratitude to the teaching fraternity for their dedicated efforts in nurturing young minds, imparting knowledge, and shaping responsible and disciplined citizens.

As a mark of respect and appreciation, teachers of ARHS were felicitated by Assam Rifles.

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