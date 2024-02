Assam Rifles nabbed drug peddler with 126 grams of brown sugar from Cachar district

Cachar: In a joint operation, Assam police and Assam Rifles seized 126 grams of brown sugar and apprehended a drug peddler from the Cachar district, officials said. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that based on secret information, a joint operation with Assam rifles was conducted at the Jaydhonpur area under the Dholai police station on Sunday.

“During the operation, the police apprehended a person, namely Baharul Islam (21 years old) and after a proper search, they found 10 soap cases containing brown sugar weighing about 126 grams. Thereafter, observing all formalities, the NDPS seized the items and arrested the accused person. Further legal action is being initiated,” SP Mahatta said.

On the basis of secret information, a search operation was conducted by a team of Cachar district police in the godown of one unknown person in the village of Jaydhonpur under the Dholai police station, wherein 150 sacks suspected to be Burmese supari were recovered.

“During the search operation, 150 sacks suspected to be Burmese supari were recovered and seized under proper procedures. Further legal formalities are being observed,” the senior police officer said. (ANI)

