Assam Rifles observes World NGO Day at Sotai, distributes study materials

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: cThe event was aimed at recognizing the vital role of non-governmental organizations in community development and social welfare. Assam Rifles personnel interacted warmly with the children, encouraging them through motivational talks and engaging activities. Essential items and study materials were distributed to support their education and well-being. The programme reflected the commitment of Assam Rifles towards humanitarian service, strengthening bonds with the community, and spreading joy among the young minds.

Also Read: Assam Rifles Seizes Contraband Cigarettes Worth Rs 82 lakh in Cachar Joint Operation