Assam News

Assam Rifles observes World NGO Day at Sotai, distributes study materials

On the occasion of World NGO Day, Assam Rifles organized an outreach programme with the children of Mercy Children Home, Sotai, near here on Friday, informed a press release.
Assam Rifles
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: cThe event was aimed at recognizing the vital role of non-governmental organizations in community development and social welfare. Assam Rifles personnel interacted warmly with the children, encouraging them through motivational talks and engaging activities. Essential items and study materials were distributed to support their education and well-being. The programme reflected the commitment of Assam Rifles towards humanitarian service, strengthening bonds with the community, and spreading joy among the young minds.

Also Read: Assam Rifles Seizes Contraband Cigarettes Worth Rs 82 lakh in Cachar Joint Operation

Assam Rifles
World NGO Day

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com