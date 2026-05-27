Assam Rifles Organises 75th Edition of ‘Sundays on Cycle’ at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Lokra Battalion of Assam Rifles organised the 75th edition of “Sundays on Cycle” at Lokra on Sunday, with enthusiastic participation from troops, families, and children. The event was conducted on the theme of ‘Commonwealth Games Day’ along with the message of ‘Fitter India – Pedalling to 2030.’ The cycling event commenced in the early morning hours and witnessed spirited participation by all age groups. The initiative aimed at promoting physical fitness, healthy living, and environmental consciousness among the local community and Assam Rifles personnel.

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