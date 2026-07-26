Assam Rifles organises health awareness camp at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Lokra Battalion of Assam Rifles organised a Health Awareness Camp on Saturday at Lokra to promote awareness on preventive healthcare and healthy living among the families of Assam Rifles troops and the local populace. The camp focused on educating participants about the importance of personal hygiene, balanced nutrition, sanitation, prevention of communicable diseases, maternal and child healthcare, and the adoption of healthy lifestyle practices. Medical personnel also interacted with the attendees and addressed their health-related concerns while emphasising the significance of timely medical consultation and preventive care. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from the families of Assam Rifles troops and members of the local community, reflecting the trust and strong bond shared between Assam Rifles and the local populace.

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