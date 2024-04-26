Assam Rifles organises lecture on Agniveer training in Lokra

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles conducted an enlightening lecture at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lokra, delving into the intricacies of the Agniveer training programme and various other entry schemes on Wednesday. The event served as a platform to engage with the students, offering them a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities within the defence sector. Through insightful presentations and interactive sessions, the lecture aimed to not only inform but also inspire the young minds, igniting a sense of patriotism and dedication towards serving the nation. By shedding light on the diverse career paths and avenues for personal and professional growth available through these schemes, the lecture sought to empower the students to consider a fulfilling career in the forces. Such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering a spirit of curiosity, exploration, and commitment among the youth, ultimately contributing to the nation’s security and development. A total of 135 people attended the lecture with full zeal and enthusiasm.

