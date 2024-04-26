Assam: Two seriously injured in a road mishap in Demow

DEMOW: A road accident took place in Naharani near Demow on Wednesday where a youth and a girl were seriously injured.

According to sources, a motorcycle (AS 33 B 0822) which was coming from Moran side and heading towards Sivasagar side, and a Car (AS 06 AE 8646) which was coming from Sivasagar side and heading towards Moran side met with an accident in Naharani near Demow on Wednesday. Sunil Gowala and Dipika Tanti (17) who were on the motorcycle were seriously injured. Both of them were brought to Demow Model Hospital and after doing primary treatment, Sunil Gowala was referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for better treatment. Later Dipika Tanti was also referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for better treatment, informed a health official of Demow Model Hospital on Wednesday.

