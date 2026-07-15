Assam Rifles organises lecture on health & hygiene at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Lokra Battalion of Assam Rifles organised a lecture on maintaining health and hygiene during the monsoon season on Tuesday at Lokra to create awareness among the local populace and troops regarding preventive healthcare measures during the rainy season. The lecture focused on the importance of maintaining personal hygiene, consuming safe drinking water, practising proper sanitation, preventing mosquito-borne and water-borne diseases, and adopting healthy dietary habits during the monsoon. Participants were also educated on recognising the early symptoms of common seasonal illnesses and the importance of seeking timely medical attention.

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