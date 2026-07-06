JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles Organises Plastic Free Day Awareness Marathon at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Lokra Battalion of Assam Rifles successfully organized an International Plastic Free Day Awareness Marathon on Friday at Lokra with the objective of promoting environmental conservation and creating awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastics. The event aimed to encourage the local community to adopt sustainable practices and contribute towards building a cleaner, greener and plastic-free environment.

The marathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from Assam Rifles personnel, students, local residents, youth and members of the civil community, who joined the event with great zeal and commitment towards the environmental cause. Participants carried messages promoting responsible waste management, reduction in plastic usage and protection of the environment.

During the event, Assam Rifles personnel interacted with the participants and highlighted the importance of eliminating single-use plastics from daily life. The gathering was sensitised on the need to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, maintain cleanliness in public places and actively contribute towards preserving nature for future generations. The marathon served as a platform to inspire collective responsibility towards environmental protection and sustainable living.

The event concluded on a positive note with participants reaffirming their commitment towards reducing plastic consumption and spreading awareness within their communities. The initiative further strengthened the bond between Assam Rifles and the local population while reflecting Assam Rifles’ continued commitment towards environmental stewardship, community welfare and nation-building.

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