Assam Rifles organises Vijay Run to commemorate Kargil Diwas in Sonitpur district

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Assam Rifles organised a “Vijay Run” on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday at Lokra in the Sonitpur district.

The event saw an enthusiastic turnout, with over 1,500 participants from the local community and Assam Rifles joining the run to pay tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and valour of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Kargil War.

The run included 10 km and 5 km categories, with participants running proudly to pay tribute to the Kargil heroes and reaffirming their commitment to the ideals of national service and unity.

Members of the local community expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for providing a platform that inspires the younger generation to remain connected with the values of sacrifice, discipline and love for the nation.

Through such initiatives, the Assam Rifles continue to strengthen civil-military relations, encourage community participation and motivate the youth to contribute towards nation-building while keeping alive the legacy of the brave heroes of the Kargil War.

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