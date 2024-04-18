Assam Rifles organized a career counselling programme for local youths in Sonitpur district

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a career counselling programme for local youths at Phulbari Tea Estate Model School and Naharani Tea Estate Model School under Sonitpur district on Tuesday.

The Assam Rifles undertook an impactful initiative by organizing career counseling sessions for the residents of Phulbari Tea Estate Model School and Naharani Tea Estate Model School. Through this endeavour, they aimed to guide and empower the local community, particularly the youth, in making informed decisions about their future paths. By providing insights, advice, and opportunities, the Assam Rifles not only contributed to individual growth but also fostered a sense of hope and aspiration within the community. Such initiatives highlight the commitment of security forces not only to maintain peace but also to actively engage in the welfare and development of the regions they serve. A total of 230 students and 7 staff attended the subject event with full zeal and enthusiasm.

Also Read: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma concludes election campaign in Sivasagar

Also Watch: