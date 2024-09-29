Assam Rifles organizes an awareness programme on government schemes at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles conducted an awareness programme about various Government schemes at Lokra targeting the unemployed youth and students on Friday, stated a press release. A total of 51 participants, including 35 youth and 16 students attended the session. The initiative aimed to educate the participants on various government schemes designed to promote employment, skill development and entrepreneurship. The programme included detailed presentations on central and state government schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Start-Up India, and MUDRA loans, among others. The event highlighted the eligibility criteria, application processes, and benefits of these schemes, encouraging the participants to leverage them for their personal and professional growth. Assam Rifles also facilitated an interactive session, addressing queries and concerns of the attendees, thus empowering them with knowledge and resources to improve their socio-economic conditions. The programme was well-received and aimed at fostering a self-reliant and skilled community.

