Assam Rifles organizes Fit India Freedom Run at Agartala, Tripura and Lokra, Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles conducted ‘FIT India Freedom Run 7.0’ at Agartala, Tripura and Lokra, Assam on Sunday, under the inspiring theme “Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz”, informed a press release. The initiative aimed to promote physical fitness, healthy living and the importance of incorporating regular physical activity into daily life. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 218 participants including Assam Rifles personnel who were joined by Assam Rifles women, family members and children. The run underscored the message that 30 minutes of daily physical activity can contribute significantly to overall health and well-being. Through such initiatives, Assam Rifles continues to encourage a culture of fitness, discipline and wellness among its personnel and their families.