Assam Rifles organizes mass tree plantation drive in Lokra

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a large-scale tree plantation drive on Saturday in Lokra. The event saw enthusiastic participation from personnel of Assam Rifles. Together, they planted an impressive 1,000 saplings demonstrating their strong commitment towards environmental conservation. The tree plantation drive was conducted with an aim to generate awareness about the importance of environmental conservation to protect our habitat and its flora and fauna. The event underscored the importance of collective efforts in combating climate change and preserving nature for future generations. Plantation drives by the Assam Rifles are testament to their ongoing commitment to ecological sustainability and their proactive role in fostering a greener and healthier environment.

