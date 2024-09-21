Assam Rifles Organizes Plog Run (Plastic Cleanliness Drive) in Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: As part of the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada, Assam Rifles organized a Plog Run (Plastic Cleanliness Drive) in Lokra on Thursday. The event was organised with an aim to promote environmental awareness and cleanliness through the act of plogging, a unique combination of jogging and collecting plastic waste. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from both the local community and Assam Rifles personnel. A total of 35 locals joined the drive alongside 198 Assam Rifles personnel. Together, they made significant efforts to clean the surroundings and raise awareness about plastic pollution. The event not only highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness but also fostered a sense of unity and cooperation between the local community and the security forces, contributing positively to environmental conservation efforts in the region.

