Mizoram: Hindi Diwas Celebrated by Assam Rifles at Hnahlan and New Vaikhawtlang Border Schools

MIZORAM: Assam Rifles celebrated 'Hindi Diwas' at border area schools of Hnahlan and New Vaikhawtlang on Saturday. The aim of the event was to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as the national language of the nation. As part of the celebrations, Hindi music and debate competitions were conducted, and distribution of prizes was done to the winners.

In another event at Aizawl, a felicitation ceremony was organized by Mizo Hindi Zirlai Pawl and the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), wherein Mizoram Range Assam Rifles was felicitated for promoting Hindi in the state. Hindi Diwas was celebrated throughout the state by Assam Rifles so as to enhance the interactive skills in Hindi and to enhance employability of Mizo youth outside Mizoram, stated a press release.

