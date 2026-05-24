Assam: Rimlee Choudhury receives CCRT senior scholarship for xattriya dance

GUWAHATI: Rimlee Choudhury, daughter of Kishore Kumar Choudhury and Dolly Choudhury, a talented young dancer from Assam, has been awarded the prestigious CCRT Senior Scholarship 2026 under the ministry of Culture, Government of India for her dedication and excellence in the field of Sattriya dance. She is currently pursuing her B.A. in Political Science at Cotton University and receives her Xattriya dance training from Kirtan Kala Kendra. Rimlee is also a B-graded artist of Doordarshan, which reflects her growing recognition as a promising performer. Her achievement has brought pride to her teachers, friends, and well-wishers. The scholarship recognizes young artists across India and encourages them to continue preserving and promoting the country's rich cultural heritage, stated a press release.

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